2023 September 6 11:40

ClassNK and FUKUI to collaborate toward installation of safety relief valve for cargo tank of liquefied hydrogen carrier on actual ships

Fukui Seisakusho Co., Ltd. (FUKUI) and ClassNK have signed a Memorandum of Understanding concerning a joint study on a safety relief valve for a cargo tank of liquefied hydrogen carriers at the "Gastech2023" held in Singapore, according to ClassNK.

To combat global warming, attention is growing towards hydrogen as an energy source that does not emit CO2 at the point of use. The realization of a hydrogen-based society necessitates the establishment of a secure and efficient supply chain that distributes hydrogen produced in an environmentally friendly manner to consumption areas. As the measure to transport large volumes of hydrogen over long distances efficiently, carrying liquefied hydrogen via ships are considered promising, spurring ongoing advancements in related technologies.

In order to ensure safety in the transport of liquefied hydrogen, the development of safety relief valves that can handle hydrogen's characteristics including extremely low temperatures, ease of leakage, and hydrogen embrittlement, which leads to a decrease in material strength and toughness, is necessary. Appropriate safety standards are also required. As part of the efforts to establish key technologies for hydrogen transport, FUKUI and ClassNK have agreed to jointly conduct a study for the installation of safety relief valves for cargo tanks of liquefied hydrogen carriers on actual ships.



Established in 1936, FUKUI have provided safety and security for energy infrastructures as a worldwide leading manufacture of safety relief valves. FUKUI products, the last stand in case of emergency, get a high evaluation for its quality from customers over 100 countries. FUKUI strives to become a company contributing and leading for the global issues, measures against global warming by providing the security to the advanced carbon neutral technologies.



Established in 1899, ClassNK is a classification society dedicated to safety and environmental protection through third-party certification. ClassNK has conducted diverse technical services including surveys and classifications of ships and marine structures based on its own rules, international conventions on behalf of more than 100 flag states, management system certifications in line with ISO and other industry standards. ClassNK has committed to provide the industry with its full support to pave the way for digitalization and decarbonization challenges through the expanding certification service and R&D with industry partners.