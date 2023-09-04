  • Home
  • News
  • DP World launches a new programme in the UK to help cargo owners reduce their carbon emissions by shifting from road to rail
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 September 4 17:35

    DP World launches a new programme in the UK to help cargo owners reduce their carbon emissions by shifting from road to rail

    The Modal Shift Programme, which is being trialled at DP World’s Southampton Logistics Hub, offers customers a financial incentive to move their imported goods off the road and onto rail, cutting carbon emissions and air pollutants – the programme could prevent as much as 30,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide being emitted per year. The financial incentive will be paid for by a relatively small charge on all import laden containers coming through DP World Southampton, according to the company's release.

    Under the scheme, customers whose import-laden containers are moved by rail to a railhead within 140 miles of DP World Southampton will receive a £70 incentive. Containers that are moved by rail to a railhead more than 140 miles from DP World Southampton will be reimbursed the £10 fee on each container.

    John Trenchard, UK Commercial & Supply Chain Director at DP World, said: “DP World will help mitigate the impacts of climate change by becoming a net zero logistics organisation by 2050 and continue to support our customers on their own decarbonisation journeys. We invite supply chain partners to review if rail can play a bigger role in their UK supply chains.

    “Southampton has traditionally moved more containers by rail more than any other UK terminal. Over the last few years however, there has been a gradual decline in rail share – a consequence of the wider nationwide challenges facing rail freight at present. Through the Modal Shift Programme we aim to increase the rail share up towards 40% by the end of 2025 – supporting the UK Government’s ambition to drive the modal shift from road freight to more environmentally sustainable alternatives like rail.”

    DP World was named ‘Sustainability Company of the Year’ at Multimodal 2023 thanks, in part, to the Modal Shift Programme. The company was also recognised for delivering a 55% reduction in net carbon emissions from its fleet and installations at Southampton in 2022 after transitioning to Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) and its £12m investment at London Gateway in the first all-electric fleet of straddle carriers to go into commercial operation at a port anywhere in the world.

    In addition to its UK hubs at Southampton and London Gateway, DP World’s offer includes logistics, forwarding and European transport capabilities, all of which are being integrated into the company’s global network. Operating in 78 countries, DP World now handles 10 per cent of world trade.

Другие новости по темам: DP World, railway  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 September 4

18:17 Intermarine and Jumbo-SAL-Alliance expand business and set up new hub in Chile
18:04 Russian Classification Society withdrew certificate from another Valdai-45R hydrofoil
17:53 COSL awarded rig contract with Var Energi
17:35 DP World launches a new programme in the UK to help cargo owners reduce their carbon emissions by shifting from road to rail
17:26 Columbia Shipmanagement and Seacon sign cooperation agreement
17:06 COSL signs new rig contracts with Equinor
16:42 MSC and ZIM enter into vessel sharing agreement
16:24 Valdai-45R hydrofoil recovered RCS certificate and is ready for a voyage
16:13 Grimaldi takes delivery of the second multipurpose ro-ro vessel
15:16 Throughput of Aktau port in Kazakhstan in 7M’23 rose by 24% to 2.6 million tonnes
14:23 HD Hyundai to showcase green ship tech at global gas fair
13:58 Hoegh LNG and Aker BP form strategic partnership for carbon transport and storage solutions
13:27 Marine Propulsion Technologies established by Rosatom to produce ship propellers and paddle wheels
12:45 Order target achievement of Korea’s ‘Big 3’ shipbuilding companies slows down
12:19 Fish exports from Kamchatka and Chukotka in 8M’23 increased by 12% YoY
12:19 South Korea to offer financial, R&D support to shipbuilding industry
11:34 Turkish container ship aground at Cape Ammoglossa, Kos island, Greece, Aegean sea
11:10 Shipbuilding Firm “Almaz” laid down icebreaker Svyatogor of Project 21180М
10:45 MJM Energy and Resources expands into physical bunker supply and marine fuel trading
10:25 Pertamina and Pelindo join forces to develop Jakarta Integrated Green Terminal Kalibaru
09:48 President of Kazakhstan ordered to double the capacity of the railroad portion of North-South corridor
09:23 CPC expects to transport 18 million tons from Kashagan field in 2023 and 2024 each

2023 September 3

16:41 Brazil's port infrastructure gets boost with $181.4m funding approval
15:09 AIDA Cruises and Hamburg confirm long-term cooperation
14:22 Schoeller’s UPT confirms order for eco-friendly tanker quartet
13:39 MOL Group launches 1st warehouse operation in Africa
12:11 Samskip condemns the Icelandic Competition Authority’s decision
10:19 Stolt-Nielsen Limited taps Udo Lange as new CEO

2023 September 2

16:13 Columbia Shipmanagement and Seacon Shipping sign cooperation agreement
15:54 Zero-Carbon Technology Road CCS strategic study carried out by The European House - Ambrosetti in collaboration with Eni and Snam
13:41 SITC accepts delivery of M/V “SITC RENHE”
12:18 Maersk Supply Service names Mortensen as new CCO
10:37 Climate-friendly logistics with HHLA Pure: expansion of the network

2023 September 1

18:07 Flights scrapped, businesses shut in Hong Kong, Guangdong as super typhoon Saola nears
18:00 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:45 IUMI publishes “Best practice & recommendations for the safe carriage of electric vehicles”
17:30 Fred. Olsen Windcarrier awarded a contract with Shimizu for Jack-up vessel Blue Wind
17:28 Iran Shipping Lines to provide Astrakhan Port PJSC with a loan of $10.5 million for the purchase of two ships
17:15 Ascenz Marorka to equip GasLog’s LNG carrier fleet with its "Smart Shipping" solution
17:01 Kamchatka based shipbuilding company NPC Torsiotest launched small fishing seiner of Project 04130, Apacha
17:01 Jiangnan Shipyard launches the largest bi-fuel ocean-going car carrier in China
16:40 Fincantieri completes the parallel modernization of two cruise ships for Crystal
16:02 Regional Container Lines adds King Abdulaziz Port to its service
15:53 HAV Group completes acquisition of Undheim Systems
15:35 Northern Lights awards third ship building contract
15:29 About 900 vessels with 34.5 million tonnes of cargo passed customs point in Taman port over one year
15:24 Insurance firm Maristela joins Marine Fuels Alliance
14:33 CMA CGM completes the acquisition of GCT Bayonne and New York container terminals
14:03 ILWU announces the ratification of a six-year contract with Pacific Maritime Association
13:53 Shell Ventures joins Value Group’s investor base to accelerate and expand carbon capture utilisation and storage strategy
13:28 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease 8.2% in August 2023
12:53 China ports container volume rises 4.5% from January to July 2023
12:10 Ferries of Oboronlogistics and Rosmorport carried 100 thousand tonnes of cargo by Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line in August ‘23
11:44 Russian Railways' network loading in 8M’2023 climbed by 0.7% YoY to 825,9 million tonnes
11:19 Crab catcher Kedon of Project 03141 delivered to the customer
10:43 Var Energi secures the COSLProspector drilling rig for a two-year drilling program in the Barents sea
10:23 Ocean Installer awarded Solstad a contract for a project in West Africa
10:15 RF Government prepared amendments to be introduced into the Water Code in the part of terminals for mineral fertilizers
09:58 CMA CGM to enhance its AZTECA services with a direct call in Oakland on AZTECA Loop 1
09:28 New ferry Aleksandr Deyev built by Amur Shipyard arrives at the port of Kholmsk