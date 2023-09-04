2023 September 4 13:58

Hoegh LNG and Aker BP form strategic partnership for carbon transport and storage solutions

Höegh LNG and Aker BP have entered a strategic partnership to develop a fully comprehensive carbon transport and storage (CCS) offering for industrial CO2 emitters in Northern Europe, according to the company's release. The agreement combines the companies’ respective strengths, expertise, and technologies to establish a strong value chain for CCS on the Norwegian Continental Shelf that includes gathering, transporting and securely injecting CO2 for permanent storage in subsea reservoirs.

The collaboration encompasses:

Technical Development: Höegh LNG will spearhead the further development of their concept of Floating CO2 Storage Units (FCSO) enabling purification and aggregating CO2 from multiple emitters in key export hubs. Such units will make it possible to offer cost efficient solutions also to smaller emitters that would otherwise not be able to develop solutions on their own. The liquified CO2 will be transported by CO2 Shuttle Tankers at low pressure that results in larger transportation capacity and lower CO2 unit cost due to scale. Aker BP will lead the development of Offshore Injection Facilities and identify suitable subsea reservoirs for CO2 storage.

Commercial development: Höegh LNG and Aker BP will work together to unlock potential new business opportunities for CO2 transportation and storage solutions, within the Norwegian Continental Shelf, for CO2 captured from multiple identified industrial emitters in North-West Europe.

By entering into this agreement, Aker BP and Hoegh LNG are collaborating as strategic partners to develop seaborn transportation and injection solutions for CO2.



Höegh LNG is a pioneer within maritime energy infrastructure, providing countries and energy companies with rapid, flexible and cost-efficient access to the global LNG market. We are a leading innovator, owner and operator of Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs) and LNG carriers (LNGCs). In addition to providing energy security, our vessels support the transition to renewables by providing reliable access to lower carbon natural gas and a flexible infrastructure solution for delivering carbon-free energy.

Aker BP is a company engaged in exploration, field development and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian continental shelf. The company operates six field centres: Alvheim, Ivar Aasen, Skarv, Edvard Grieg, Ula and Valhall, and is a partner in the Johan Sverdrup licence. Aker BP’s shares are traded on Oslo Børs (AKRBP). Aker BP is one of the largest independent oil companies in Europe with a production of more than 450,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Aker BP is a global E&P leader in low CO2 emissions and seeks to offset its non-abated Scope 1 and 2 emissions.