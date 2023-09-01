2023 September 1 15:24

Insurance firm Maristela joins Marine Fuels Alliance

The Marine Fuels Alliance announced its latest member in a Linkedin post on Friday. "Their membership represents a collective commitment to innovation and sustainability within the maritime industry," the organisation said in the post.

"Alongside like-minded companies, Maristela is dedicated to providing comprehensive insurance solutions for shipowners, operators, and associated marine fuel businesses.

"Stay tuned for more updates on how this ecosystem will reshape and enhance marine insurance."

Maristela focuses on insurance for operators of older vessels based in the Americas, according to the company's website.

The MFA was launched in early 2022 with a view to supporting bunker suppliers and bringing in the companies that provide services to them.