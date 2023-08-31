2023 August 31 12:24

Suez Canal Economic Zone celebrates concession for Container Terminal 2 in East Port Said

The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) celebrated the announcement of the concession contract for Container Terminal No. 2 in East Port Said Port to the Suez Canal Container Terminal (SCCT). APM Terminals is the majority shareholder and operator of SCCT, according to the company's release.

The contract includes financing, design, development, management, operation, maintenance, and re-delivery of the Container Terminal No. 2 following the Build-Operate-Transfer principal. The new terminal will provide the port with infrastructure for strategic projects.

The current terminal is operating with a berth length of 2,400m and a handling yard of 1.2 million sq. m and is the main operator in Port Said East Port, with annual throughput of 4 million TEUs. The expansion will increase volumes by 2 million TEUs to meet future customer demand.



The new, technologically-advanced terminal will operate on clean and renewable energy, based on electric equipment. This is fully in line with APM Terminals' ambition to become fully carbon neutral by 2040.

The project will also employ the latest generation port equipment, including 12 ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, 30 rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs) and 90 trucks, as well as supporting equipment and advanced IT systems. Once operational in 2025, the terminal will create over 1000 new direct jobs in Port Said, in addition to indirect jobs and business opportunities created within the whole port ecosystem.



SCZONE’s Board of Directors approved this project in September 2022, and the contract was signed on the sidelines of the COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, last November. The Minister's cabinet approved the project in May 2023, and the Economic Committee of the Egyptian People’s Assembly approved the project Last July 6. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El- Sisi signed the law of the concession for Container Terminal 2 in East Port Said Port this August.