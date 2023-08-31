2023 August 31 09:45

COSCO SHIPPING launches “Talent Athena” door-to-door service from China to Greece and neighbouring countries

With “Talent Athena”, COSCO SHIPPING adds another digital supply chain product to its portfolio, according to the company's release. Following “For For Tune” for shipping cargo from Europe to China launched on 28th August, customers can now import goods from China to Greece and neighbouring countries in one stop. The new door-to-door service “Talent Athena” is starting on 31st August and includes inland transportation services in mainland China and Greece as well as Albania, Bosnia, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Serbia, as well as customs declaration services at the port of departure, shipping services and customs transit services at the port of destination in one package.

Like with other end-to-end supply chain products available on COSCO SHIPPING’s digital platform SynCon Hub, customers benefit from easy and fast order, high quality and reliable delivery, convenient and worry-free service, full process visual tracking and transparent fees.

With SynCon Hub, customers can place their orders immediately for importing their cargo via industry-leading foreign trade routes and with reliable delivery guarantees. Based on self-operated resources and dedicated combination products, fees and charging rules are always transparent and worry-free, allowing the customer to choose from all options with confidence. Once the booking order has been placed, the booking will be confirmed within only 2 working hours.

“Talent Athena” is designed as a full process supply chain logistics solution, which also features a one-stop customer service to handle various node matters and accompany the customer and their goods throughout the entire process, for a convenient and worry-free experience without the need of contacting multiple suppliers.

By utilizing advanced digital technology to track every process of goods in real-time, customers can obtain visual feedback on key nodes in the process at any time, track logistics status at any time, and keep track of the dynamics of shipment.

“Talent Athena” comes with a loading and unloading time guarantee, providing 4 hours of free loading time at the loading place and 2 hours of free container unloading at the delivery place, and free use time of the container at the port of departure and destination.



China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited is an SOE headquartered in Shanghai. It is the merged entity of China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO) and China Shipping (Group) Company (China Shipping).

As of Dec 31, 2022, the total fleet of COSCO SHIPPING comprises of 1394 vessels with a capacity of 113.82 million DWT, ranking No.1 in the world. Its container fleet capacity is 3.02 million TEU, ranking the third in the world. Its dry bulk fleet (437 vessels / 45.14 million DWT), tanker fleet (228 vessels / 29.18 million DWT) and general and specialized cargo fleet (175 vessels / 5.78 million DWT) are all topping the world’s list.