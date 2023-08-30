2023 August 30 11:45

DP World Santos joins the Portchain Connect Network

Portchain today announced DP World Santos has joined the Portchain Connect network. DP World Santos uses Portchain Connect to increase the quality and speed of their berth alignment with customers through digital handshakes and secure data sharing. Portchain Connect enables DP World Santos to receive real-time schedule and move count updates directly from carrier systems, and enables them to respond and counter propose quickly, to align the vessel schedule with the terminal berth plan.



Portchain Connect streamlines the flow of schedule data to shorten the time to align the berthing window. The platform allows terminals and carriers to share and receive quality data and reduce delays in information transmission. Portchain Connect provides users with an easy-to-use overview of all their vessel calls and ensures they can securely transfer berthing information, remove the costs associated with manual non-digitised communication and align on berthing windows to improve schedule reliability.



Portchain is the leading provider of berth alignment solutions for container terminals and carriers. Portchain works with leading container carriers and terminal operators to create sustainable win-win solutions to improve operational efficiency for container shipping. Founded in 2017 and based in Copenhagen, Portchain works on a global scale serving container terminals and carriers across Europe, Asia, North America, South America and Africa.



DP World, a company of the DP World Group operates one of Brazil’s largest private port terminals, which is situated on the left bank of the Port of Santos in São Paulo. With a total investment of R$2.3 billion, the terminal generates more than 1,400 direct jobs and 5,000 indirect jobs. Strategically located with access by sea, road and rail, the project has an annual movement capacity of 1.3 million TEUs (unit equivalent to a twenty-foot container) and 3.6 tons of pulp. In addition to modern equipment, cutting-edge technology and one of the highest productivity levels in South America, the company is focusing on new complementary and integrated solutions to expand its logistics portfolio and its offering of solutions to clients.