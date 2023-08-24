2023 August 24 11:03

COSCO SHIPPING announces "For For Tune" digital end-to-end supply-chain solution for cargo from Europe to China

From 26th August, COSCO SHIPPING is starting “For For Tune”, a new digital end-to-end supply chain solution for shipping cargo from Europe to China, including inland transportation services and optional customs clearance in China, according to the company's release.

Covering the full shipping process from container yard to door in one package, customers benefit from easy and fast order, high quality and reliable delivery, convenient and worry-free service, full process visual tracking and transparent fees.

By using COSCO SHIPPING’s digital platform SynCon Hub, customers can place their orders immediately for exporting their cargo via industry-leading foreign trade routes and with reliable delivery guarantees. Based on self-operated resources and dedicated combination products, fees and charging rules are always transparent and worry-free, allowing the customer to choose from all options with confidence. Once the booking order has been placed, the booking will be confirmed within only 2 working hours.

“For For Tune” is designed as a full process supply chain logistics solution, which also features a one-stop customer service to handle various node matters and accompany the customer and their goods throughout the entire process, for a convenient and worry-free experience without the need of contacting multiple suppliers.

By utilizing advanced digital technology to track every process of goods in real-time, customers can obtain visual feedback on key nodes in the process at any time, track logistics status at any time, and keep track of the dynamics of shipment.

In addition, the “For For Tune” is under slot & equipment guarantee for supply: At the delivery gate in China, 4 hours of free unloading time will be granted, as well as 14 days free use time at the port of loading in Europe and 14 days free use time at destination in China regions.



Services include high-quality ocean services from Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom to major ports in China.



China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited is an SOE headquartered in Shanghai. It is the merged entity of China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO) and China Shipping (Group) Company (China Shipping).

As of Dec 31, 2022, the total fleet of COSCO SHIPPING comprises of 1394 vessels with a capacity of 113.82 million DWT, ranking No.1 in the world. Its container fleet capacity is 3.02 million TEU, ranking the third in the world. Its dry bulk fleet (437 vessels / 45.14 million DWT), tanker fleet (228 vessels / 29.18 million DWT) and general and specialized cargo fleet (175 vessels / 5.78 million DWT) are all topping the world’s list.

COSCO SHIPPING (Europe) GmbH is the regional management company of the China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation in the European Region. The predecessor of this company, formerly known as 'COSCO Europe GmbH', was the representative office of COSCO in Hamburg and registered and founded on February 15th, 1989, by the original COSCO Group in Hamburg, Germany. It was the first regional management company set up overseas by the COSCO Group.



