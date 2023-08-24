  • Home
    Canada’s newly expanded list of sanctions includes FSUE Atomflot

    The list also includes design bureaus and three banks

    Canada has expanded its list of sanctions with four individuals and 29 organizations, according to the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ammong the companies covered by the list is FSUE Atomflot.

    The new list now includes Nevskoye Design Bureau JSC, Zelenodolsky Project and Design Bureau JSC, Concern Avrora Scientific and Production Association JSC, Omsk Scientific Research Institute of Instrument Making JSC, Severstal PJSC, the National Research Centre Kurchatov Institute, NIKIMT-Atomstroy, RUSATOM Overseas and others.

    Three banks, Uralsib, Zenit and Rosbank, are also under the sanctions of Canada now.

Другие новости по темам: Atomflot, sanctions  


