2023 August 23 17:46

Damen Shipyards completes new Shoalbuster 3209 for SAFEEN Group

Damen Shipyards Group has delivered a new Shoalbuster 3209 to SAFEEN Group, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group, according to the company's release. The vessel was named Al Mirfa, after a coastal community located in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi, in a ceremony that took place at Damen Shipyards Gorinchem in the Netherlands.

The primary purpose of the Al Mirfa will be buoy maintenance, a role for which the Shoalbuster 3209 is ideally suited given its standard specification. This includes its shallow draught, extensive unobstructed deck, a heavy-duty deck crane, waterfall winch and towing pins, stern roller and a FiFi1 fire-fighting system. Additional buoy clamps and chain stoppers have been added. The vessel will also be utilised for towing activities, with a bollard pull of over 45 tonnes, as well as other support activities both in the ports and offshore.

SAFEEN Group already operates a Damen Shoalbuster 2609 model that was delivered in 2016, and in 2019 the group took delivery of two Damen ASD Tugs 2411.

Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. Damen operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to about 12,500 people.