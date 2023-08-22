  • Home
  • News
  • DP World announces 1H 2023 results
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 August 22 12:36

    DP World announces 1H 2023 results

    DP World Limited has announced resilient financial results for the first six months to 30 June 2023. On a reported basis, revenue grew by 13.9% to $9,037 million and adjusted EBITDA grew by 7.0% to $2,611 million with adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.9%, according to the company's release.

    Capital expenditure guidance for 2023 is for approximately $2.0 billion to be invested in UAE, Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), London Gateway (United Kingdom), Dakar (Senegal), Callao (Peru) and DPW Logistics (South Africa).

    DP World containers volumes increased by 3.1% compared to a market decline of 2.0%. A strong performance from Asia Pacific was the key driver of growth, while Americas and Europe were softer due to the weaker economic environment.

    The company developed new products like Cargoes Flow, DP World Trade Finance, and Cargoes Logistics, making trade easier for cargo owners, especially SMEs.

    The company achieved a significant 47% reduction in DP World's UAE carbon emissions through renewable energy programme.

    The company committed to investing over $500 million in cutting CO2 emissions by 700k in the next 5 years, which accounts to approximately 22% of its total emissions.

    DP World has delivered a robust set of first half 2023 results with steady adjusted EBITDA growth of 7.0% to $2,611 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin remained broadly stable as our cost optimization projects help protect profitability.

    Reported revenue grew by 13.9% to $9,037 million as the Group benefitted from the full year contribution of acquisitions while like-for-like revenue grew by 7.1% driven by growth in Logistics as revenue synergy plans begin to attract new customers. Operating profit grew by 8.2% to $1,603 million which was also up 6.1% on a like-for-like basis.

    The strengthening of DP World's balance sheet in 2022 has resulted in the company's credit rating being upgraded by Fitch by two notches to BBB+ with a Stable outlook while Moody’s upgraded by one notch to Baa2 with Stable Outlook.

    As anticipated, the Asia Pacific and India financials was impacted by a weaker performance in Marine Service (Unifeeder ISC) which saw its profitability decline due to lower freight rates. The unwinding of supply chain bottlenecks has resulted in the normalisation of ocean freight rates to pre-covid levels. In contrast, Ports and Terminals delivered a robust performance with the focus on high margin cargo continuing to drive growth in profitability. Overall, revenue declined by 16.9% on a reported basis which resulted in adjusted EBITDA of $315 million. The company invested $85million in Asia Pacific & India, mainly focused in Cochin & Logistics business in India.

    Performance of Ports and Terminal was steady as a solid performance in Middle East and Africa compensated softer volumes in Europe. Marine Services performance was bolstered by a strong performance at Drydocks World (DDW) and P&O Maritime and Logistics (POML) due to new contract wins and higher charter rates. Improvements at P&O Ferries also contributed to the uplift.

    Total reported revenue increased by 25.7% to $6,528 million mainly attributable to the full six months consolidation of Imperial Logistics (2022 – 4 months) while like-for-like revenue grew 14.2%. Adjusted EBITDA reached $2,060 million, up 20.1% on a like-for-like basis. EBITDA margins remained healthy at above 30%. The company invested $681 million region, mainly in UAE, Imperial Logistics (Africa), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Sokhna (Egypt), London Gateway (UK) and Constanta (Romania).

    Total reported revenue was broadly flat at $1,416 million, while adjusted EBITDA declined by 7.8% to $441 million. EBITDA margins remained at above 30%.

    The company invested $117 million in capital expenditure in Australia & Americas, mainly in Callao (Peru), syncreon (USA), Caucedo (Dominican Republic).

    Adjusted gross debt (excluding bank overdrafts and loans from non-controlling shareholders) stands at $19.2 billion compared to $18.5 billion as of 31 December 2022. Lease and concession fee liabilities account for $4.5 billion, with interest-bearing debt of $14.7 billion as of 30 June 2023. Cash and cash-equivalents on the balance sheet stood at $3.4 billion, resulting in net debt of $15.8 billion or $11.3 billion (on a pre IFRS 16 basis). The company's net leverage (adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA) stands at 3.2 times on post-IFRS16 basis and would be 2.8x on pre-IFRS16 basis. Cash generation remained solid, with cash from operations steady at $2.5 billion (1H 2022: $2.2 billion).

    Consolidated capital expenditure in the first half of 2023 was $910 million, with maintenance and replacement capital expenditure of $298 million. The company expects the full-year 2023 capital expenditure to be approximately $2.0 billion, which will be invested in UAE, Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), London Gateway (United Kingdom), Dakar (Senegal), Callao (Peru), Marine Services (P&O Ferries) and Imperial Logistics (South Africa).

    The net finance cost for the six months increased to $505 million compared to prior period at $373 million. Increase is mainly due to higher average debt and increase in effective interest rates during the period.

    Profit attributable to non-controlling interests (minority interests) before separately disclosed items was $235 million against 1H 2022 of $163 million mainly due to increase in minority interests in Jebel Ali (UAE).
     
    DP World handled 20.3 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) across its global portfolio of container terminals in the second quarter of 2023, with gross container volumes increasing by 0.5% year-on-year on a reported basis and 2.6% on a like-for-like basis.

    In the first half of 2023, DP World handled 39.9 million TEU on a gross basis with container volumes increasing by 0.9% year-on-year on a reported basis and up 3.1% on a like-for-like basis. Jebel Ali (UAE) handled 3.6 million TEU in 2Q2023, on par year-on-year.

    At a consolidated level, the company's terminals handled 11.6 million TEU in 2Q2023 up 0.1% on a reported basis and down 1.7% like-for-like basis. In the first half of 2023, DP World handled 23.0 million TEU, with container volumes increasing by 0.4% year-on-year on a reported basis and decreased 1.5% on a like-for-like basis.

Другие новости по темам: DP World  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 August 22

17:15 Dalian Shipbuilding holds a keel-laying ceremony for the second dynamic positioning shuttle tanker built for Shanghai North Sea Shipping
16:45 Hudong Zhonghua holds a naming ceremony for LNG carrier built for “K” Line
16:16 Olya SEZ residents’ investments in Phase I of the project reached RUB 500 million
15:21 OSM Thome and Pherousa Green Shipping collaborate on major Ultramax project
15:05 China builds its largest unmanned boat classed by CCS
14:40 Maritime Partners managed fund acquires Jones Act business from AMSC
14:24 Dalian Shipbuilding to build four LNG carriers for Sea Jade
14:07 RF Government nominates Andrey Kostin as candidate for USC Board of Directors
13:13 Finnlines’ new vessel debuts in September
12:36 DP World announces 1H 2023 results
12:35 Throughput of Turkish ports in 7M’23 totaled 304.8 million tonnes, down 4.6% YoY
12:13 Port Houston container volumes up 5% to 344,163 TEUs in July 2023
11:42 Guangzhou Port Group сompletes another terminal project
11:20 Russia’s exports of fish products to China in HI’23 rose by 26.5% YoY — VARPE
10:45 First methanol-fuelled X-Press feeders boxship launched
10:24 ZIM announces a structuring of its Oceania trade services
10:11 Ship detachment of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet makes business call at Chinese port Qingdao
09:39 VARPE supports 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference

2023 August 21

18:13 Rossenets Port Terminal to be handed over to national authorities of Bulgaria
18:07 Indian Government to set up Bureau Of Port Security soon
17:36 Research vessel Akademik Nikolay Strakhov left for its first expedition after modernization
17:20 HD KSOE nets $215mln order to build LPG carrier pair
16:57 Petredec welcomes VLGC Hyperion into the fleet
16:25 Avance Gas orders two more dual-fuel LPG/ammonia carriers at CIMC SOE
15:45 Shandong Port Group targets expansion and growth
15:24 Historic drought slow Panama Canal shipping
14:58 Morwenna to speak about technical management of Russia’s largest tugboats at NEVA exhibition
14:45 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding begins demonstration testing to support the market launch of the MAmmoSS ammonia handling system for ships
14:25 Victoria International Container Terminal expands ASC fleet
14:02 Strategic Session “Russian ports: a new impulse for port service development” to be held at NEVA 2023 on September 19
13:55 Astomos chooses Maersk Tankers as voyage manager for five VLGC
13:24 TotalEnergies bunkers VLCC with LNG at Rotterdam
12:43 APMT Pipavav sets new benchmark, handles over 200 PMPH on a vessel
12:09 CMA CGM adds Jeddah Islamic Port to its TLX Shipping Service
11:39 Sakhalin Passenger Fleet JSC takes delivery of Aleksandr Deyev ferry, Project CNF11CPD
11:35 Cargill, BAR Technologies, Mitsubishi and Yara Marine test new technology that will bring wind propulsion to commercial shipping for the first time
10:41 SCZONE announces the success of 1st green bunkering operation in East Port Said port
10:15 NYK takes stake in vehicle terminal business in Indonesia
09:43 Visitors of ARMY 2023 IMTF examined Russian Navy exposition
09:41 TotalEnergies and INPEX sign an agreement to acquire 100% interest in the AC-RL7 permit in Australia
09:25 M/V Severny Proekt leaves for this year’s second subsidized voyage by the Northern Sea Route

2023 August 20

16:14 Prolong drought caused traffic jam in the Panama Canal
15:28 PPA's monthly throughput drops 5% in July to 59.7 MT
14:17 Multi-million-pound new road de-icing salt storage facility completed
12:04 TGS and ROGII Inc. announce strategic partnership
11:59 Lerwick Port Authority supports Ghost Fishing UK first clean-up project off Shetland
10:47 PGS and inApril enter strategic collaboration

2023 August 19

15:01 Half of Saint-Brieuc offshore wind turbines installed
13:24 Fluxys LNG announces availability of regasification slots on sale for Dec 2023
13:08 EMGS reports second quarter 2023 results
12:52 Equinor announces new discovery in the North Sea
11:42 Edda Wind reports a 34% growth in Q2 2023 revenues, newbuildings commencing operation
10:17 Carnival Cruise Line begins opening 2025-26 deployment with new sailings from Galveston

2023 August 18

18:07 SITC reports 44.5% revenue decline in H1
17:48 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:48 Oman welcomes world’s first liquefied hydrogen vessel Suiso Frontier
17:25 Hapag-Lloyd considers acquisition of HMM
17:01 CPC Marine Terminal currently operates in the routine mode
16:57 Namibia plans $2.1 bln port expansion for oil developments - Bloomberg
16:16 FESCO transported 15 thousand tonnes of project cargo for Amur Gas Chemical Complex fro China