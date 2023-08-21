2023 August 21 12:43

APMT Pipavav sets new benchmark, handles over 200 PMPH on a vessel

APM Terminals Pipavav beats previous records by successfully achieving over 200 Port Moves Per Hour (PMPH) on a single vessel for the first time in the history of the port operations, according to the company's release.

On 17th August 2023, the port carried out 880 moves, achieving PMPH rate of 215.51 on MOL Endowment. This accomplishment also encompassed 52.59 Crane Moves Per Hour (CMPH) and saving 23 minutes of Vessel Idle Time (VIT), leading to the savings of 9.09 port hours compared to its baseline. This translates in improving the vessel turnaround time by 69% over the previous call, demonstrating APM Terminals Pipavav's unmatched efficiency in managing vessel operations.