2023 August 21 11:39

Sakhalin Passenger Fleet JSC takes delivery of Aleksandr Deyev ferry, Project CNF11CPD

The ship built by Amur Shipyard is intended for operation on Vanino-Kholmsk line

State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) says it has delivered the Aleksandr Deyev ferry of Project CNF11CPD to Sakhalin Passenger Fleet JSC. The ship built by Amur Shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) for Vanino-Kholmsk line is the first ship of Project CNF11CPD in Russia.

With its enhanced ice-breaking ability, the Aleksandr Deyev ferry is able to operate year-round and can carry 1.5 times more cargo and 2 times more passengers than the ferries of the previous generation. It will be able to operate even in minor storms, which is important for ensuring stable communication between Sakhalin and the mainland, GTLK says.

For the Sakhalin Region, the Vanino-Kholmsk link is of strategic and social importance: ferries account for up to 40% of cargo deliveries to the island. Ferry transportation is the most affordable way of passenger communication. However, the line is currently being serviced by worn-out and obsolete ferries that have been in operation for over 30 years.

“The new ferry will contribute not only to transport accessibility and increasing the mobility of the region's residents, but also to its economic security, which is of particular importance today. For GTLK as a development instrument, this is a social project with a minimum margin. We are happy to assist the regions of the country in the implementation of their plans to upgrade transport by offering modern domestic equipment for leasing on comfortable terms,” commented Yevgeny Ditrikh, General Director of GTLK.

“Having launched the newest vessel, we will increase the capacity of passenger and cargo transportation. We apply a comprehensive approach to the issue of transport accessibility of Sakhalin and the Kuriles, creating reliable and uninterrupted transport links between Sakhalin and the mainland,” said Valery Limarenko, Governor of the Sakhalin Region.

The region is to put the Aleksandr Deyev on the line in the near time.

The ferry of Project CNF11CPD/00300 designed by Marine Engineering Bureau – SPb, Aleksandr Deyev, was laid down in 2017 and launched in 2019. The state flag of the Russian Federation was raised in September 2022.

The second ship of CNF11CPD/00300 design, Vasily Oshchepkov, is to join the Aleksandr Deyev on the Vanino-Kholmsk line in 2024.

The ferry of Arc5 class is intended for transportation of trains of standard Russian railway gauge (1,520 mm), all types of automobiles including auto trains, various ro-ro equipment, containers on roll trailers and reefer containers. The ship can break through ice of up to 1.5 meters thick and operate at temperature of up to -40 Celsius degrees. The ferry’s length is 131 meters, width - 22 meters, deadweight – over 4 thousand tonnes.