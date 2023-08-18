2023 August 18 14:37

Indian Register of Shipping to provide classification services to six hybrid electric catamarans for inland waterways

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), a leading international ship classification society, has secured an order for providing classification services for six hybrid electric catamarans for the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI). The vessels will be constructed at Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Kolkata.

The six vessels are intended for providing inland ferry services, with a capacity of 50 passengers each. They will be propelled by electric motors powered by Lithium-Titanium Oxide (LTO) batteries and diesel generators, operating in a hybrid mode, providing electrical power to propulsion motors and other ship systems. The batteries are also capable of being charged by electric supply from a shore grid when the vessels are berthed on jetties. The vessels will be assigned the additional Class notation “BATTERY PROP” which is assigned to vessels where the battery systems are used for ship propulsion and are in accordance with the rule requirements.

IRS has published Guidelines for Battery Powered Vessels which provide requirements for effective installation and safe operation of Li ion battery systems, through mitigation of the risks, from the design stage to onboard installation and operation of battery systems.

There is a growing trend in use of battery power for vessel propulsion/auxiliaries to promote sustainable means of transport. To ensure that battery systems meet the stringent marine requirements, IRS has published Class Notes for Approval of Li-ion Battery Systems, which are based on international standards.



