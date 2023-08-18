2023 August 18 10:58

OOCL’s new 24,188 TEU container vessel named “OOCL Felixstowe” in Dalian

On August 8, the second 24,188 TEU container ship (DE125) built for OOCL by Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (DACKS) was successfully launched, according to COSCO's release. Leaders from various organizations including China Shipowners Mutual Assurance Association, OOCL, Hainan Harbor & Shipping, American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), and COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry, as well as partners and customers of OOCL, attended the naming ceremony. During the ceremony, Ms. He Lijun officially named the ship DE125 as "OOCL Felixstowe".

This ship is one of the twelve 24,188 TEU ultra-large container ships that COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry has built for OOCL. It is considered a highly significant addition to OOCL's fleet, improving its overall structure and enabling the provision of enhanced services to customers worldwide. The continuous naming and delivery of these ships will also contribute towards COSCO SHIPPING's corporate mission of connecting and serving the whole world.



As the largest container ship in the world and a significant project in scientific and technological advancements in Dalian, OOCL Felixstowe incorporates the most up-to-date environmentally-friendly design and the latest technological advancements and smart tools.

OOCL Felixstowe is the fourth ship out of twelve 24,188 TEU green vessels delivered to OOCL. She will be operating in the Asia-Europe LL3 loop together with three other sister ships. The route includes the following ports of call: Shanghai/Xiamen/Nansha/Hong Kong/Yantian/Cai Mep/Singapore/Piraeus/Hamburg/Rotterdam/Zeebrugge.