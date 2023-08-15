2023 August 15 09:20

Port of Singapore bunker sales in 7M'2023 rose by 9.7% YoY

PortNews' pie chart on bunker sales in Singapore in 7M'23



In January-July 2023, bunker sales at the port of Singapore, the largest bunkering hub in the South-East Asia, rose by 9.7%, year-on-year, to 29.58 million tonnes.



According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore figures, sales of LSFO 380 rose by 4.7% to 18 million tonnes, MFO – by 18.4% to over 9 million tonnes, LSMGO – by 2.8% to 2.1 million tonnes, MGO – 1.6 times to 108.8 thousand tonnes, LSFO – by 4.7% to 18 million tonnes.

Sales of liquefied natural gas surged 7-fold to 55.1 thousand tonnes, blended biofuel LSFO — 5.5 times to 228.9 thousand tonnes. Besides, the port of Singapore held its first methanol bunkering operation (0.3 thousand tonnes).

Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2022, the port’s bunker sales totaled 47.9 million tonnes (-4.3%, year-on-year).