  • Port of Singapore bunker sales in 7M'2023 rose by 9.7% YoY
2023 August 15

11:01 Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 1.8% in 7M’23
10:34 Korean Gov’t launches CCS R&D project in East Sea’s Ulleung Basin
09:55 Container transportation at Far Eastern Railways increased by 30% from January to July 2023
2023 August 14

18:14 DeepOcean becomes supplier for Nordseecluster A
17:56 RF Navy to take the delivery of at least five submarines by the end of 2023 – USC head
17:35 Caspian Pipeline Consortium announces completion of scheduled work on SPM-1
17:23 OOCL launches Türkiye Spain Morocco Express (TSM)
17:12 P&O Maritime Logistics expands footprint in the Americas with Dominican Republic towage contract
16:53 Nigeria makes new headway with floating LNG as part of gas drive - S&P Global
16:40 Detachment of RF Navy's Northern Fleet put to sea in Arctic Ocean
16:31 Viking Line to launch partnership with Gotlandsbolaget – cruise service to be run under joint management
16:14 Yang Ming's H1 2023 consolidated revenues reached $2.36 billion
15:49 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Semirio with Solebay
15:27 Svitzer Australia names new Managing Director
15:18 TransContainer to build container terminal of 424,000-TEU capacity in south of Moscow Region
14:39 Shipbreaking prices hit the summer depression
14:14 Port of Singapore throughput in 7M’2023 showed a slight increase of 0.7% YoY
13:40 FESCO delivered 8 oversized mining excavators from Russia to India
13:18 Transportation secretary and officials cut ribbon at Port Houston’s Bayport Terminal expansion project
13:07 Port of Brisbane's BICT to increase its existing car parking capacity for cruise passangers
12:36 Solstad secures two contracts in Brazil for its offshore vessels
12:14 Reygar supports Purus Wind’s HST Marine fleet decarbonisation with hybrid vessel performance data
11:53 Admiralteyskie Verfi shipyard held flag-hoisting ceremony on Mekhanik Sizov, trawler of Project ST-192
11:32 Georgia Ports container volumes up 17% from June
10:27 Seacon expands presence at ABP’s Port of Garston
09:48 PTC Holding of Kazakhstan to build a 80,000-TEU container terminal in the Georgian port of Poti
09:20 Throughput of Russian seaports in 7M’2023 rose by 9.3% YoY

2023 August 13

16:19 JAMSTEC selects MOL Group companies for key roles in Arctic research vessel development and operation
15:02 Port of Tacoma wins Phoenix Award for cleanup and redevelopment project
14:33 Plunging Nigerian fuel demand shuts longstanding European arbitrage - S&P Global
13:41 A total of 2,180 trains have already run through the Port of Valencia in H1, 2023
11:17 Norge Mining and ABB to design a next-generation mine to help meet Europe’s energy transition ambitions
10:04 Konecranes to deliver 21 battery-powered and hybrid straddle carriers to APMT Barcelona to support terminal’s drive to lower emissions

2023 August 12

15:47 Safe Concordia on-hire in US Gulf
14:22 Vestas signs an agreement for the offshore wind power project in Poland
12:36 Boskalis: Environmental disaster in Yemen averted
11:08 Purus Wind and VARD selects Brunvoll as supplier of CSOV propulsion and manoeuvring packages
09:53 Panama-flagged tanker catches fire near Iranian shores, Iran state TV says

2023 August 11

18:16 Panama Canal adapts to unprecedented challenges
18:01 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:49 TDI-Brooks adds to its fleet a 75-meter DP2 research vessel
17:05 Tatarstan Republic Fleet sends its new high-speed passenger hydrofoil of Project 03830 for its first commercial voyage
16:24 USCG, agencies continue response to Western Maui Fires
15:59 Sovcomflot announces extension of the placement period for the additional issue of replacement bonds
15:34 Fire hits grain silos at French Atlantic port
15:03 China Classification Society (CCS) awarded the first domestic type approval certificate of hull monitoring system
14:01 RF Transport Ministry published the passport of the federal project “Development of the Northern Sea Route”
13:27 Bollinger Shipyards cuts steel on prototype module of first US-built heavy icebreaker in 50 years
12:53 Russian seaports’ export volumes rose by 8.3% in 7M’2023 – Morcenter TEK
12:06 China Classification Society worked with all parties to build the world’s first 700TEU pure battery-powered container ship
11:52 DeloTech together with TransContainer implemented an automated transportation organization system
11:39 Coast Guard, partners continue mass rescue operations from Maui fires
11:18 Hapag-Lloyd achieves robust half-year results in a weaker market environment
10:55 Sea freight traffic of FESCO's Dalreftrans in 6M’23 exceeded 5 thousand TEU
10:31 Infineum appoints World Fuel Services as its global distributor for Marine Fuel Additives
09:53 ASCO’s Aframax type tanker named “Shusha” successfully completed its first voyage
09:21 Throughput of Russian seaports in January-July 2023 rose by 9.3% YoY

2023 August 10

19:49 State-owned stake in USC to be transferred to VTB
18:15 Pavilion Energy, CNOOC completed first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation to MTM’s new VLCC Maran Dione in China