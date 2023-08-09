2023 August 9 16:40

FESCO expands its FCXP-3 service with Shantou as additional port of call

Image source: FESCO

FESCO Transportation Group announces the expansion of container line FESCO China Express-3 (FCXP-3) with one more port of call – Shantou.

FCXP-3 now services Vladivostok — Shantou — Xiamen — Wenzhou — Ningbo — Shanghai — Busan (Korean Republic) — Vladivostok route involving three vessels under the operational management of FESCO. Transit from Vladivostok to Shantou takes from 5 days, from Shantou to Vladivostok – 13 days. The frequency is once a week.

The bulk of the import cargo flow is made by consumer goods including toys, textile/plastic/porcelain products and construction tools while export cargo flow is made by polypropylene, chemicals and sawn timber.

The first call of FESCO’s ship at the port of Shantou in the framework of the updated FCXP-3 was made on August 7. The new port of call was added since Guangdong province has large production facilities the products of which are in demand among Russian clients of the group.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk, Vladivostok and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 150,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet exceeds 30 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.