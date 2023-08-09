2023 August 9 13:54

Baltic Fuel Company’s sales of bunker fuel in the ports of Saint-Petersburg and Ust-Luga exceeded 600 thousand tonnes in 7M’2023

Image source: BFC

The company has become a leader of bunker sales in Russian ports of the Baltic Sea

In January- July 2023, Baltic Fuel Company LLC (BFC) sold over 600 thousand tonnes of bunker fuel in the ports of Saint-Petersburg and Ust-Luga. As press center of BFC told IAA PortNews, that is the company’s largest amount of marine fuel sold over the period of its operation.

“Thus, we have become a leader of bunker sales in Russian ports of the Baltic Sea,” reads the statement of BFC press center.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, Baltic Fuel Company has been traditionally holding leadership in the market of bunkering services of Saint-Petersburg and the Leningrad Region. Oil fleet of BFC numbers 27 ships with a total capacity exceeding 53 thousand tonnes.

BFC operates a fleet of tankers and bunkering ships of up to 7,700 tonnes in capacity for transportation of export petroleum products and for bunkering operation. To transport petroleum products along inland water ways BFC uses its own barges of up to 5,000 tonnes in capacity. The company’s auxiliary fleet supports the activities of emergency rescue forces and operation of non-self-propelled barges.

The company develops its own terminal in the port of Saint-Petersburg and implements its fleet development programme. Read more about the company’s activities in the PortNews journal No 2 (June 2023).