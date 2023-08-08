2023 August 8 17:54

Andrey Severilov re-elected as Chairman of FESCO BoD

He has been holding this position from November 2020

FESCO Transportation Group informs in its press release that Andrey Severilov has been re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Far-Eastern Shipping Company PJSC (the holding company of FESCO).

The relevant decision has been adopted at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Far-Eastern Shipping Company held on 8 August 2023. Andrey Severilov has been holding this position from November 2020, according to the statement.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 150,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet exceeds 30 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.