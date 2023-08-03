2023 August 3 15:46

Damen signs with UK Dredging for innovative Shoalbuster 2711 WID

Damen Shipyards Group has recently signed a contract with UK Dredging for the delivery of a Shoalbuster 2711 Water Injection Dredger (WID), according to the company's release.

The vessel represents a unique and innovative approach to water injection dredging, enabling extreme efficiency and flexibility.

UK Dredging, part of Associated British Ports (ABP), operates Britain’s largest dredging fleet. Amongst its vessels are a number of DAMEN dredgers and workboats, including two Multi Cat Plough Vessels. The company’s scope is to undertake maintenance dredging in ABP’s ports. To do this, UK Dredging typically operates a number of hopper dredgers. A smaller water injection dredger will enable the company to extend the intervals in between hopper dredging operations, thereby considerably increasing efficiency.

Damen has adapted standard design of the Shoalbuster 2711 specifically for this project. This has included optimising the vessel’s hull to suit the role it will undertake. The vessel will also feature a highly efficient diesel-electric system that will facilitate a significant reduction in both fuel consumption and emissions. In place of the usual submersible jets, the Shoalbuster 2711 WID will use a next generation, fully electric DAMEN E-DOP450 dredge pump. This, the largest in Damen’s dredge pump portfolio, has a 4,000m3/h capacity, ensuring optimal efficiency and low operational costs.

The vessel will also be equipped with an hydraulically operated A-frame. When not in the use, the A- frame will tilt, enabling the plough to be stored on the vessel’s aft. Use of the E-DOP and A-frame contributes significantly to the vessel’s multi-functionality; when not in use, the plough including pump, can be dismounted and stored on the quayside, leaving the vessel free to undertake other operations.

Damen operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.