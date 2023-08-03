2023 August 3 09:24

Oboronlogistics and Rosmorport ferries increased cargo transportation on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line by 16%

Image source: Oboronlogistics

In July 2023, ferries Ambal, Baltiysk, Marshal Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky servicing the railway ferry line Ust-Luga-Baltiysk carried 122.9 thousand tonnes (in both directions). That is 17.12 thousand tonnes more than in June (+16%), says press center of Oboronlogistics. Oboronlogistics operates the Ambal while the Baltiysk, Marshal Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky ferries are operated by Rosmorport.

Ferry Baltiysk returned to the line after a long period of absence on July 17. Besides, the General Chernyakhovsky made one round voyage mor than in June.

Image source: Oboronlogistics

Sparta and Sparta II operating on the container line between Saint-Petersburg and Kaliningrad carried 23.3 thousand tonnes of cargo, 142 tonnes more than in June (+0.6%). They carried 1.4 thousand containers (18.24 thousand tonnes); 176 Ro-Ro units (3.8 thousand tonnes); 1.2 thousand tonnes of general cargo.

Oboronlogistics’ Maria and Lavrenty ferries operating on the Crimea – Kavkaz line made 366 round voyages and transported 17.3 thousand vehicles and about 40 thousand passengers. After an incident and consequent introduction of restrictions on the Crimea Bridge, the passenger flow on the line doubled. Ferry services are suspended at night.