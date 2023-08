2023 August 1 12:40

Cosco Shipping Development launches 700TEU electric container ship

On July 26, COSCO SHIPPING Development’s 700TEU electric container vessel (N997) was successfully launched at No.1 Shipyard of COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry (Yangzhou), according to the company's release.

It marks a significant advancement in the adoption of fully battery-powered vessels in inland waterways.