IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Dredging works begin at the site of Bagaevsky hydrosystem
- Construction of coal conveyor to Shakhters port on Sakhalin to be completed by 1 November 2023
- Court agents seized property of Port Perm LLC
- Additional piezometers installed on Verkhne-Svirsky and Nizhne-Svirsky locks of the Volga-Baltic waterway
- New Rules for designing of hydraulic engineering facilities came into effect
- Reconstruction launched on the right thread of the Nizhnekamsk lock
- First 10 km of the ways built to the new ammonia terminal in the port of Taman
- Project documentation of Port Elga project obtains environmental approval from Rosprirodnadzor
- New port facilities of 163 million tonnes in capacity to be created in Primorye by 2030
Shipping and logistics
- North-South ITC can be used to deliver African goods to Russia – Vladimir Putin
- The Northern Sea Route, or, on a larger scale, the Northern Sea Transport Corridor, is increasingly important amid the sanctions and the shortage of railway capacity. Can it ensure full scale replacement of traditional deep-sea routes?
- RF Government expands programme for subsidizing cargo transportation by NSR
- Federation Council gives nod to the Northern Delivery Law
- RS is ready to support national projects on development of autonomous shipping
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- Vostochnaya Verf shipyard held flag-hoisting ceremony on fishing ship of Project 03140, Shantar
- Acceptance/delivery certificate signed for non-self-propelled dredger Yevgeny Pleskevich
- SC Zvezda moved two tankers from the dry dock for outfitting
- Samara based shipyard Nefteflot looks into construction of a covered dock
- RF Government decided to postpone the deadline for delivery of MPSV12 rescue tug for late September 2025
- Okskaya Sudoverf launches NE025 salvage tug Uzon intended for Marine Rescue Service
Appointments
- Aleksandr Solovyov enters the office of Deputy President of Antey Group
- Yevgeny Tuzinkevich appointed as Deputy Head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency