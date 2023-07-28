2023 July 28 09:41

Damen Marine Components awarded contract to supply energy efficient steering equipment to Chilean Navy

Wärtsilä has awarded DAMEN Marine Components (DMC) has been awarded a contract from Wärtsilä to provide steering equipment to two Landing Platform Docks (LPD) of the Chilean Navy being built at ASMAR. DMC is supplying a range of highly energy efficient equipment to the vessels, which will enable reduce fuel consumption and resultant emissions, according to the company's release.

The LPDs are being constructed for the Escotillón IV project at the state-owned Astilleros y Maestranzas de la Armada (ASMAR) shipyard. The 110-metre long vessels will fulfil the dual purpose of increasing Chile’s defence capabilities as well as the nation’s ability to perform humanitarian operations. DMC will supply the two vessels with its Commander™ piston type steering system. This compact and efficient system is built to a standardised, proven design.

Additionally, DMC will supply two Atlantic rudders including Silent Bulbs. The Silent Bulb is a fuel saving device designed to reduce the risk of cavitation on the rudder by lowering flow losses from the propeller, thereby expanding the lifecycle of the rudder. Additionally, the Silent Bulb increases propeller thrust, thereby enabling the vessel to sail at the required speed with considerably less power output.