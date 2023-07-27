2023 July 27 11:23

ClassNK issues AiP for liquefied hydrogen carrier CCS and CHS developed by GTT

ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for a Cargo Containment System (CCS) and Cargo Handling System (CHS) for liquefied hydrogen carrier developed by GTT.

Hydrogen is expected to be used as a source of clean energy for decarbonization since it does not emit CO2 when combusted. The technological development for maritime hydrogen transportation is progressing actively with the aim of establishing a hydrogen supply chain.

ClassNK carried out the design review of CCS and CHS developed by GTT based on its Part N of Rules for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships incorporating the IGC Code, and its Guidelines for Liquefied Hydrogen Carriers incorporating the IMO’s Interim Recommendations for Carriage of Liquefied Hydrogen in Bulk. Furthermore, a Hazard Identification (HAZID) workshop was conducted to ascertain potential hazards and risks. Upon confirming they comply with the prescribed requirements, ClassNK issued the AiP.

At the initial stage of designing or before the specific target ship to be implemented is decided, the design is examined based on the existing regulations such as international conventions and ship classification rules, and an Approval in Principle (AiP) is issued as proof of conformity with requirements. It also prevents rework of regulatory aspects in the post-process, shortens the examination time at the time of class registration, and can be used as a technical basis for external appeal of the design status.