2023 July 26 17:36

COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers operate world's largest ice-class multipurpose pulp carrier

On July 12, the 68,000 DWT "GREEN KEMI", the world's largest ice-class multipurpose pulp carrier, was delivered to COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers in Dalian, according to the company's release.

"GREEN KEMI" is the first ship in the 68,000-DWT multipurpose pulp carrier series. It has a total length of 226.8 meters, a molded width of 32.26 meters, a molded depth of 19.3 meters, and a designed speed of 14.8 knots. The ship is built to meet the requirements of CCS B1 Ice Class and Polar Code Category C, enabling it to navigate polar regions and sail on open waters and oceans with an ice layer of less than 80 cm.

The ship's deck is equipped with four single cranes, which not only fulfill the loading requirements of pulp transportation but also accommodate super-long and heavy-duty large equipment. The vessel's cargo holds are all container-shaped, with open entrances. They have well-sealed back-loading hatch covers and rotary dehumidifiers, ensuring the quality and safety of pulp transportation. There are different sizes of cargo holds, including the largest one that is 36 meters long and equipped with a second deck. This allows for flexible transportation of goods of various sizes, such as wind power equipment and locomotives.

Regarding environmental protection, the ship is equipped with a high-pressure SCR system that meets the NOx Tier III emission requirements, which is the highest requirement of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL). It also meets the CCS green ship standard. To actively respond to China's national "dual carbon" strategy, the ship has proactively adopted methanol fuel-related systems and obtained the methanol dual fuel AIP certificate from the classification society, making sufficient technical preparations for a low-carbon fuel transformation.