2023 July 24 16:18

Project documentation of Port Elga project obtains environmental approval from Rosprirodnadzor

The first vessel is to be handled at the terminal in 2025

Project document for coal terminal Port Elga meets the requirements of Russia environmental legislation, Elga-Sibantracite Management Company LLC (ELSI) refers to the findings of Russia’s envinronmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor and its conclusion dated 23 June 2023.

The project on construction of coal terminal Port Elga is being implemented at cape Manorsky in the Sea of Okhotsk (Khabarovsk Territory). It is a part ELSI’s Far East logistics cluster. Design capacity of Port Elga is 30 million tonnes per year. Coal will be delivered from the Elginsky coal deposit by the Pacific Railway. The port will be able to simultaneously load up to four ships of 85,000 tonnes in displacement. The first vessel is to be handled in 2025.

The assets of ELSI are located in Yakutia, Khabarovsk and Primorsk territories, Novosibirsk, Kemerovo and Amur regions.