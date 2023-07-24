2023 July 24 13:25

bp Marine to supply marine biofuels in the port of Wellington

bp Marine, part of bp’s trading and shipping business, has entered into a long-term supply agreement with integrated transport company StraitNZ, which includes the supply of marine biofuels in the port of Wellington, according to the company's release.

StraitNZ’s network includes Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferries that connects the north and south islands between Wellington and Picton with 50 freight and passenger voyages a week.



Bioenergy is one of bp’s five transition growth engines, and bp aims to produce around 100,000 barrels of biofuels per day globally by 2030.

bp Marine’s new Wellington offer will comprise the supply of marine fuels by barge, including the region’s first bio-VLSFO, to its customers from early 2024.

The fuel will include a 24% Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester (UCOME) biofuel blended with very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO). The UCOME component is certified by the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification System (ISCC), an internationally recognised certification scheme for biobased materials.

This blend of biofuel is estimated to help reduce lifecycle carbon dioxide emissions associated with the fuel by up to 20% compared to standard marine fuel oil equivalents.



The International Sustainability & Carbon Certification System (ISCC) is a leading multistakeholder certification scheme for biobased materials. This certification requires that sustainability criteria are followed throughout the supply chain – including the tracing of the waste feedstock from point of generation, through processing, transportation, and delivery of the final biofuel.



In 2020 bp announced its ambition to become a net-zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero.