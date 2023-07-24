2023 July 24 09:56

Carnival Jubilee floats out of the covered building dock at Meyer Werft

Carnival Cruise Line’s next new ship, Carnival Jubilee, marked a key construction milestone as it floated out of the covered building dock at Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany, according to the company's release.



Now, Carnival Jubilee moves into its next phase of construction alongside the shipyard’s outfitting pier. Over the weekend, Carnival Jubilee will briefly cast off from the pier to conduct various tests on the bow thrusters and stabilisers. Sea trials are scheduled for November.

Carnival’s newest ship is part of its groundbreaking Excel-class and will offer stunning features already wowing guests aboard her sisters Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration, including the next iteration of the first roller coaster at sea, BOLT: The Ultimate Seacoaster. Six fun-filled zones, two of which are completely unique to the ship and imaginatively themed to celebrate the ocean, offer extensive dining, beverage and entertainment options.

The ship will sail year-round on Western Caribbean itineraries beginning in late December – though she will not be the first Carnival Jubilee to sail from Galveston. Like her sisters, the ship shares a name with a classic Carnival ship, and the first Carnival Jubilee sailed from Galveston in 2002. The new Carnival Jubilee is four times larger than her predecessor.