2023 July 20 14:01

Australia imposed targeted sanctions on 35 Russian entities

The new list includes Atomflot, Ship Repair Center Dalzavod and Central Design Bureau Lazurit

On 20 July 2023, Australia imposed targeted sanctions on 35 entities in Russia's defence, technology and energy sectors, and 10 individuals, including Russian Ministers and senior officials, and senior military personnel in Belarus, according to the statement published on the official website of the country’s Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The sanctions imposed today are directed at entities and individuals of economic and strategic significance to Russia, including companies supplying advanced technology, electronics and equipment to the Russian Armed Forces, entities involved in nuclear energy and Arctic resource extraction, major defence entities, says the statement.

According to it, Australia has already taken action to impose costs on Russia and has sanctioned more than 1,100 individuals and entities.

The new list includes FSUE Atomflot, Ship Repair Center Dalzavod, Zelenodolsk Design Bureau, CRISM Prometey, Central Design Bureau Lazurit.