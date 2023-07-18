  • Home
    Two 300m-long Capesize bulk carriers dock at Vostochny Port terminal at a time

    The coal terminal was able to accommodate two 180dwt bulk carriers simultaneously thanks to quayage extension by 55 meters.

    Photo source: Vostochny Port Telegram Messenger
    Vrangel vilage, Primorsky Territory based AO Vostochny Port beat its own record: the stevedoring enterprise was able to receive for loading two Capesize vessels with LOA 300 meters and displacement of 180,000 tonnes each, the Company said on itsTelegram Messenger.

    Previously, the coal terminal’s 300-m Berth No 51 was not long and deep enough to accommodate Capesizes. Simultaneous loading of a pair of giant ships in Vostochny became possible after the quayage was extended by 55 meters.

    “Implementation of the project Phase 1 including the Berth 52nd construction enabled us to accommodate 180dwt Capesize bulk carriers. The current quay wall length is 355 meters,” Irina Olkhovskaya, UMMC Director for Port and Rail Projects was quoted as saying.

    “The depths at berths No 51 m and No 52 now reach 16.5 meters. Further execution of the project phases will increase depths to 18 and 19 meters, making the terminal one-of-the-kind in the region,” Irina Olkhovskaya added.

    Today, Vostochny Port  (Vrangel settlement, Primorsky Region)  is Russia’s largest specialized terminal with high-tech coal handling. Vostochny Port is a free access facility open for all coal manufacturers of Russia. In 2021, it handled 26.57 million tonnes of cargo.

    Phase 3 of Vostochny Port’s coal terminal put into operation in early September 2019 is the most ambitious private investment project costing over RUB 40 billion and implemented through public private partnership without involving state financing. Phase 3 lets the terminal increase its annual throughput to 50-55 million tonnes. The Phase 3 project has generated more than 600 new high skill jobs. By 2026, the project will ensure a total of RUB 25 billion of tax payments.

    Vostochny Port is the first coal port in the Far East that obtained a certificate of compliance with ISO 14001:2015 “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” The certificate confirms the company’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management. The terminal's package of the best available technologies ensuring minimization of environmental footprint is unique in Russia and worldwide. It features closed car dumpers, covered conveyor lines and stations for unloading and transfer of coal equipped with aspiration systems, shiploaders fitted with local water sprinkling systems operating round the year and ensuring environmentally safe loading of coal into ships’ holds. Environment protection is also ensured by water and snow cannons used at the coal piles as well as the system of dust and wind protection facilities of up to 23 metes high and about 3 kilometers long. As of today, they are the largest protection facilities in the Far East.

