2023 July 14 09:56

Lena Shipping deploys 150 vessels for transportation of ‘Northern deliveries’ loads

Photo credit: LORP press office



The operator’s fleet is set to enter the offshore area to carry out the Northern delivery



Lena United River Shipping Company (LORP) has a fleet of 150 ships in operation as of July 14, 2023. The LORP says active preparations have been underway for the Arctic shipping season. The ships of LORP need to deliver 400,000 tonnes of strategically important, life-supporting cargo. The operator plans to involve 100 vessels (180 000 dwt) in the Arctic navigation season.



Since July 11, coal has been shipped to Osetrovo for the needs of Yakutia based Housing and Public Utilities of the Republic of Sakha, Yakutia with Yana as destination point. The LORP”s m/v Lenaneft-2053 and m/v Lenaneft-2055 vessels are loaded with oil bulk products that are to be delivered to Yakutia’s northern regions.



The planned volume of oil-boiler fuel was shipped to the Arctic regions from the Lena River. The company has arranged its fleet availability for the delivery of coal from the Dzhebariki-Khaya mine and the shipment of gas condensate, oil-boiler fuel to the city of Olekminsk, the settlement of Sangar. Ships are being placed according to alongside date schedules.



The m/v Lenaneft-2020, the m/v Lenaneft-2043, the m/v Lenaneft-2063 have been deployed in the Zhatay area for loading, and the m/v Lenaneft-2054 – in Nizhny Bestyakh. Three oil products laden barges also ready for a voyage to the Arctic regions. The barges will be escorted by the tugboat "Captain Burkovsky".



31,000 tonnes of coal were shipped on the Kolyma River. The commodity is to be delivered to the Zyryanka - Zeleny Mys destination. The LORP's fleet is ready to enter the offshore area.



The entire planned volume of oil bulk products have been delivered on the Indigirka River. The transportation was completed successfully by the following vessels: "SPN-712", "SPN-715" and "TO-600". The fleet also continues to transport sand and gravel mix for the needs of the northern uluses and the load is being prepared for the Arctic navigation.



The m/v "Saint Innokenty" left Arkhangelsk July 10 on her voyage to Kharasavey. The m/v "Sibirsky" will deliver technical cargo for the Kharasaveyskoye field.



The vessels crews have been properly trained for oil spill response, labour and environment protection during the Arctic navigation, the shipping company said.

PAO Lena United River Shipping Company is the only transport company operating in the Arctic area of the Republic of Sakha, Yakutia. It transports freight and passengers on inland waterways and the sea shipping lanes. The company owns and operates a fleet of more than 350 units, including cargo ships, tugs, passenger and support vessels with the total capacity of 450,000 GT.