2023 July 11 12:17

China Classification Society issues the first AiP certificate for methanol and ammonia fuel valves in South Korea

On June 29, Busan Branch of CCS issued the first AiP certificate for methanol and ammonia fuel valves for PK Valve & Engineering in South Korea. Chen Ribiao, consul general of China in Busan, and Jeon Youngchan, president of PK Valve & Engineering, attended the event and delivered speeches.



General Manager Tao Xin said that the first AiP certificate of CCS in South Korea is the finishing touch of previous successful cooperation between CCS and PK Valve & Engineering, and also a new starting point for future close cooperation between the two sides.