2023 July 7 15:46

Indian Register of Shipping to provide classification services and certify six Next Generation Missile Vessels

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), a leading ship classification society is proud to announce that it will provide classification services and certify six Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMVs) to be constructed at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), according to IRS's release.

The primary role of these NGMVs is to provide offensive capabilities against enemy warships, merchantmen and land targets. They will be highly sophisticated warships with advanced stealth features, high speed and strike capabilities. These will be the first major weapon platforms of Indian Navy with such capabilities to be built with the design being certified by IRS.

IRS specialists will also conduct various technical analyses and validation on the stealth features as these warships are designed and constructed. This project illustrates IRS’ ability to provide classification and advanced technical services for weapon-intensive combat platforms.

Indigenous manufacturing will be a major focus of the NGMVs project. Most of the equipment and systems would be sourced from in-country suppliers and manufacturers.