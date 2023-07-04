Six-month bunker fuel sales in the Port of Vladivostok fall 20% to 240,000 tonnes
The number of bunkering operations increased to 1,872
About 2/3 of this volume was supplied to ships anchored offshore, with the rest delivered in the port.
The six-month bunker sales volume included primarily heavy fuel oil. The rest was diesel fuel. Bunker fuel suppliers also sold 183 tonnes of lube oil.
