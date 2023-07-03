2023 July 3 17:52

Mundra Port anchors one of the longest vessel

Mundra Port, the flagship port of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), the largest integrated transport utility in India and a part of the diversified Adani Group has achieved a significant accomplishment by berthing the 399 meters long and 54 meters wide vessel, MV MSC Hamburg, according to Adani Ports.



The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) in Mundra, Gujarat touted as one of the busiest commercial ports in India, once again achieved a significant achievement by safely berthing one of the largest container ships. The MV MSC Hamburg, a container ship built in 2015, was recently anchored at the Adani Ports Mundra on 02nd July 2023.



In 2021 APSEZ berthed the 13,892 TEU APL Raffles, the largest container vessel to call at any Indian port. The Singapore-registered vessel had a length of 397.88 meters and a breadth of 51 meters. The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone recorded the largest port cargo volume with 339 MMT in FY23.



The port has resumed all its services after the temporary suspension of operations ordered by the government due to Cyclone Biparjoy. The container movement has once again picked pace as the port readies itself to berth vessels from various parts of the world.