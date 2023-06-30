IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Aleksandr Bengert, General Director of Hydrographic Company, tells about the company’s development and plans
- Hydrographic Company to get RUB 34.8 billion from federal budget for NSR infrastructure development by 2026
- Dredging on Azov-Don Seaway Canal to total 350 thousand cbm in 2023
- More than ten powerful dredgers to be deployed in 2023 for NSR infrastructure projects
- Rostransmodernizatsia to create artificial plots of land for construction of Pionersky terminal
- Reconstruction of the left thread of Nizhnekamsk lock completed
Shipping and logistics
- Primorye Rosselkhoznadzor included 75 seagoing vessels in the register of exporters in January-June 2023
- First regular container ship to be put on Makhachkala Turkmenbashi line
- Floating storage unit intended for LNG transshipment complex arrives at Ura Bay in the Barents Sea
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- Vladimir Putin signs law on zero VAT for ship repair yards
- Mikhail Pershin: Krasnoye Sormovo can build and deliver 12 dry cargo ships per year
- Amur shipyard lays down launching dock/pontoon of Project 65911
- Rostov Region to spend RUB 334.1 million for purchasing two Valday 45Р ships
- Astrakhan based shipyard of USC launches the second dredger of Project 93.159
- Lotos Shipyard commences construction of the third and the fourth container ships of Project 00108
- Okskaya Sudoverf launches fourth salvage tug of NE025 design intended for Marine Rescue Service
- Survey ship of Project RDB 66.62, Anatoly Shilov, delivered in Krasnoyarsk
- SC Zvezda delivered tanker Akademik Gubkin to the customer
- Nakhodka Shipyard lays down new series of crab catchers numbering 14 units
- Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard to lay down two crab catchers in 2023
Bunkering market
- RS develops requirements in the field of alternative fuels and energy-efficient technologies
- New bunkering tanker for Russia and oil product market stabilization: “Bunker Market. Prices” digest