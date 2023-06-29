2023 June 29 17:24

RS develops requirements in the field of alternative fuels and energy-efficient technologies

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) tells reports on its participation in the XVI All-Russian forum The current state and prospects of the Russian bunkering market, held on June 22-23, 2023 in St. Petersburg.

The key discussion during the forum centered around relevant paths of development for Russian bunkering companies amid economic sanctions. Vladimir Shurpyak, RS representative, Principal Expert of the R&D Department, spoke on the crucial topic of fuel production and consumption.

In his talk, the expert cited data from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on recent changes in global marine oil consumption and introduced an RS initiative to revise the IMO 2009 Guidelines (MEPC.182(59)) in order to ensure the proper monitoring of fuels’ sulfur content and flash point.

According to the RS representative, despite consistently high consumption levels of marine fuel oil, the use of eco-friendly fuels is on the rise as demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) grows not only for gas carriers, but for a number of other vessel types as well. Behind these market changes are restrictions on NO x , SO x , CO 2 emissions and on the use of heavy fuel oil in polar waters (MEPC.329(76)). New environmental requirements can be met by using low sulfur fuels, alternative fuels or by installing scrubbers on ships.

RS is successfully leveraging its experience in environmental standard-setting for developing requirements in the field of alternative fuels and energy-efficient technologies. As such, regulations for both LNG-powered vessels (other than gas carriers) and ships on methanol and ethanol fuel can be found within the RS regulatory and technical framework along with their relevant class notation. The former can be classified as GFS, LNG bunkering ship or GRS; while the latter is regulated by the Rules for the Classification and Construction of Sea-Going Ships and cover ships, equipped to use methanol and ethanol as fuel with its respective class notation (LFLFS (Me) or LFLFS (Et) - Low Flashpoint Liquid Fuelled Ship, (Methanol) or (Ethanol)). As an advocate for sustainability, RS has issued Guidelines for ships with wind-assisted propulsion systems and a number of requirements for the use of static energy sources, including fuel cells, solar panels, lithium-ion battery systems and supercapacitors. In 2022, RS developed an online calculator for estimating ships’ Carbon Intensity Indicators.

The presentation unveiled future RS plans to implement requirements for other clean fuels, such as ammonia and hydrogen. In the coming years, the organization’s regulatory and technical activities will largely overlap with IMO projects on improving the sustainability of bunkering with the view of environmental pollution prevention – one of the primary goals of RS.