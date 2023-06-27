2023 June 27 12:35

Rostransmodernizatsia to create artificial plots of land for construction of Pionersky terminal

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

Federal Treasury Institution “Directorate of the state customer for implementation of transport infrastructure complex development projects” (FTI Rostransmodernizatsia) will create artificial plots of land for the construction of an international sea terminal for cruise and passenger vessels at Pionersky in the Kaliningrad Region under the Order of RF Government dated 24 June 2023 (No1654-r) published on the portal for legal acts on June 26.

Together with Rosmorport, Rostransmodernizatsia will carry out works on construction of infrastructure on those plots of land.

The authorities of the customer under the agreement on construction of the facility were handed over to Rostransmodernizatsia from Rosmorport on 1 January 2022.

The construction of Pionesky began in 2018 but the works were suspended later due to nonfulfillment of obligations by a contractor with a failure to meet the construction schedule. As of today, General Contractor for completion of port infrastructure development under the project on construction of international terminal in Pionersky is Marine Rescue Service (from 24 September 2021 to date) and Geoizol (from 27 September 2022 to date).