2023 June 26 15:32

DNV, Damen and NAPA use 3D model-based approval to streamline ship design approval

Damen, DNV and NAPA are taking a major step forward in ship design processes by using the new Open Class 3D Exchange (OCX) standard to streamline classification involvement in the early phase of a project, according to DNV's release.

Damen Engineering decided to involve DNV classification experts in the first review of its new design of a Commissioning Service Operation “Walk to Work” Vessel (CSOV 9020). Collaboration started during work on the Design Proposal, the very first stage of the project, using new cutting-edge technology based on 3D model exchange and approval through the OCX file format.

The new CSOV design was developed by DAMEN engineers using NAPA’s 3D design tools, which enable the export of 3D models in the OCX format. This functionality allowed DAMEN and DNV to work in parallel on the same 3D model, saving the time and effort needed to agree and prepare 2D documentation.



OCX is a new standard for 3D model-based class approval, aimed at breaking down the barriers between different design and classification software platforms to enable the seamless exchange of idealized geometry and metadata between them. The OCX 3D model can also replace the traditional 2D structure drawings for classification purposes, thereby saving time for the yards, and allowing class to respond more quickly to designers' needs.

The OCX standard is the result of the joint industry project ‘Approved (2016-2020)’ headed by DNV. The standard is now jointly owned and managed by the OCX Consortium established in 2021. This consortium has brought together more than 30 industry leaders to jointly promote and maintain the standard. The consortium members consist of all the major classification societies, leading CAD providers and several designers and yards.