IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Investments in construction of Balakovo cargo port to make RUB 1.4 billion
- Construction of the gates begins at Bagaevsky hydrosystem
- Bill on early cancellation of federal property rent by coal stevedores approved in the first reading
- Replacement of the floodgates of Samara facility completed at Zhigulevsky hydrosystem
- 4.5-meter draft ensured along 13 kilometers of Volga-Caspian Canal’s challenging sections
Shipping and logistics
- At SPIEF 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined the first results of the eastward pivot and the key tasks to be addressed in the future
- Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput leaves for this year’s first subsidized voyage to the Far East
- Rosatom to develop concept of setting tariffs for icebreaker assistance services in NSR waters
- Tobolsk shipyard laid down multipurpose dry cargo / container carrier for MezhRegionFlot
- Transit of Belarusian oil products through Russian ports to hit 6.5 mln metric tons - Vitaly Savelyev
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- State Duma passes bill on zero VAT for ship repair yards
- Shipbuilding plan until 2035 foresees delivery of 525 river-going ships of ships of mixed river/sea class
- Vladimir Putin ordered to expand civil shipbuilding programme for 2023–2027
- GTLK proposed to establish a working group on ship repair under the aegis of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and USC
- USC's Southern Centre for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair to build six self-propelled dredgers of Project 93.159А
- Nordic Engineering presented concept design of 5,000-cbm bunkering tanker
- Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard lays down third cruise liner of Project 00840
- USC presented over 30 projects at International Maritime Defense Show
- A shipyard for construction of three types of vessels to appear in Moscow – Sergey Sobyanin
Sanctions
- EU prohibits vessels that engage in ship-to-ship transfers suspected to be in breach of the Russian oil import ban from EU ports
Bunkering market
- Growing Singapore and disastrous energy transition: “Bunker Market. Prices” digest