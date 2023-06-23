  • Home
  • 2023 June 23 17:55

    IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

    Ports and hydraulic engineering

    • Investments in construction of Balakovo cargo port to make RUB 1.4 billion
    • Construction of the gates begins at Bagaevsky hydrosystem
    • Bill on early cancellation of federal property rent by coal stevedores approved in the first reading
    • Replacement of the floodgates of Samara facility completed at Zhigulevsky hydrosystem
    • 4.5-meter draft ensured along 13 kilometers of Volga-Caspian Canal’s challenging sections

    Shipping and logistics

    Shipbuilding and ship repair

    • Shipbuilding plan until 2035 foresees delivery of 525 river-going ships of ships of mixed river/sea class
    • Vladimir Putin ordered to expand civil shipbuilding programme for 2023–2027
    • GTLK proposed to establish a working group on ship repair under the aegis of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and USC
    • USC's Southern Centre for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair to build six self-propelled dredgers of Project 93.159А
    • Nordic Engineering presented concept design of 5,000-cbm bunkering tanker
    • Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard lays down third cruise liner of Project 00840
    • USC presented over 30 projects at International Maritime Defense Show
    • A shipyard for construction of three types of vessels to appear in Moscow – Sergey Sobyanin

    Sanctions

    • EU prohibits vessels that engage in ship-to-ship transfers suspected to be in breach of the Russian oil import ban from EU ports

    Bunkering market

