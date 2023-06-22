2023 June 22 16:47

Equipment for diagnosing railway track condition delivered to Kaliningrad by Oboronlogistics’ ferry General Chernyakhovsky

Ferry service is currently the only way to transport such equipment between the exclave and mainland Russia

In order to prevent the disruption of repair and track work in the Kaliningrad region, Oboronlogistics provided prompt transportation on the General Chernyakhovsky ferry of the unique latest domestic equipment for diagnosing the condition of the railway track - the autopotris.

Developed in the Russian Federation, the self-propelled universal track measuring and diagnostic complex Sever No. 2 (SUPDK) is a railway platform equipped with systems (ultrasonic, magnetic, laser, radar, etc.) and designed to perform various tasks for diagnosing the condition of infrastructure facilities and track facilities. The weight of the car is 72 tons, the width of the body is 3,244 mm, the length is 23,500 mm, the height is 4,313 mm.

In total, 18 track cars were built to work on 10 different roads of JSC Russian Railways: Far Eastern (Far Eastern Railway), Northern (SZHD), Krasnoyarsk (KRASZHD), Oktyabrskaya (OZhD), Sverdlovsk (SVZHD), East Siberian (V-SIBZHD), Zabaikalskaya (ZabZhD), South-Eastern (South-Eastern) and Moscow (MZhD). Now avtotris has started working on Kaliningrad (KZhD). The service life of one complex is 28 years.

Currently, due to the sanctions imposed by the limitrophs, ferry transportation is the only way to transport such complex equipment between the main territory of the Russian Federation and the exclave.

Operational interaction of JSC Russian Railways, Oboronlogistics and its line agents in the ports of Ust-Luga and Baltiysk contributes to ensuring a full and safe life of the region.