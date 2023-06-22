2023 June 22 11:05

Throughput of Kaliningrad Commercial Sea Port fell by 90% in 2022

Services launched between Saint-Petersburg and Kaliningrad in June-July 2022 gave an impetus to coastal shipping development

In 2022, throughput of Kaliningrad Commercial Sea Port JSC plunged over 90%, year-on-year, due to the pressure of sanctions which affected the port’s key activity – handling of export/import cargo, Vladimir Lavrenchuk, General Director of the stevedoring company, told Russian Business Guide.

“With the boycott of sealines and long lockdown in China, the port’s export/import container throughput sank by over 90%,” he said.

According to Vladimir Lavrenchuk, last year saw drastic changes of commodity flows and disruption of logistics chains.

When speaking about the logistics restructuring, Vladimir Lavrenchuk told about the launching of several line services between Saint-Petersburg and Kaliningrad in June-July 2022. According to him, that gave an impetus to the development of coastal shipping. “At the moment, cargo turnover in this direction shows a positive growth trend. We can say that the situation in the enterprise as a whole is gradually leveling off,” he said.

The fall of throughput has led to the reduction of the company’s revenues.

Kaliningrad Commercial Sea Port is located in the south-east part of the Baltic Sea, in the mouth of the Pregolia river. The port’s terminals located in the inner harbours of the city of Kaliningrad ar connected with the Baltic Sea by a 43-km long shipping canal with a width ranging between 80 and 150 meters and depth between 9 and 10.5 meters.

According to earlier publications of IAA PortNews, on 12 May 2023, the Arbitration Court of the Kaliningrad Region satisfied the claim of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation to seize 46.5% of the shares of the Kaliningrad Commercial Sea Port (owned by Scottish company Orneto Partners LP and Dmitry Purim) for the benefit of the state.