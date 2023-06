2023 June 22 09:58

APM Terminals receives largest ever containership to berth in Apapa

APM Terminals Apapa made history on 19 June, 2023 when it received the largest container ship to ever call at the Lagos Port Complex Apapa, according to the company's release.

The Singapore-flagged Kota Cantik, operated and managed by Pacific International Lines (PIL), is a 6,606 TEU containership with a draught of 11.6 metres, length overall (LOA) of 300 metres and beam of 40 metres.