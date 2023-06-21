2023 June 21 17:46

APM Terminals Callao exceeds one million TEUs for the first time

On Saturday, June 17, APM Terminals Callao, concessionaire of the Callao North Multipurpose Terminal in Peru, exceeded one million TEUs in a single concession year for the first time since the concession began in 2011, according to the company's release.

The figure is due, in part, to a global increase in the movement of containers compared to general cargo, a trend that was temporarily halted due to the pandemic. The volume of containers entering the port during the current concession year (July 2022 to June 2023) exceeded one million TEUs, compared to the last cycle (July 2021 to June 2022) which was 900,649 - a growth of 11%.



Another factor to highlight was the arrival of new electric cranes, including a Super Post Panamax ship-to-shore crane and three electric Rubber Tyred Gantry (eRTG) cranes. This investment of US$ 30 million has contributed to improved container loading and unloading processes, and reduced port stays for ships. A record productivity of 118 containers per hour was achieved this year, an increase of 44% versus average productivity last year.



In addition, the effective use of this equipment has enhanced the position of the Terminal as a first-choice transhipment hub for other ports in South America. This has resulted in a notable increase in the movement of transhipment containers, from 600 to 2,000 units per week.





