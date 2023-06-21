2023 June 21 11:28

All-Russia Forum "Current State and Prospects for the Development of the Russian Bunkering Services Market" opens in St Petersburg on June 22

Experts will discuss the challenges and the strategies for the development of bunker suppliers amid the current unfavorable period

All-Russia Forum "Current State and Prospects for the Development of the Russian Bunkering Services Market" opens in Saint-Petersburg on 22 June 2023, according to the Organizing Committee.

The Forum is the largest industry focused event in the Russian Federation. It gathers professionals to discuss the challenges and the strategies for the development of bunker suppliers amid the current unfavorable period.

The Forum organizer, Russian Association of marine and river Bunker Suppliers (RosMorRechBunker) unites bunker suppliers from all shipping regions of the country, which together ensure the supply of at least 80% of the total volume of marine fuels in the Russian Federation.

Strategic Partner of the Forum: Sberbank.

Read more about the event >>>>