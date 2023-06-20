2023 June 20 14:22

MISC signs agreements with WinGD and DNV to develop next-generation ammonia engines

In conjunction with the Malaysia Maritime Week 2023, MISC through its entities AET and Akademi Laut Malaysia (ALAM), operated and managed by Malaysian Maritime Academy Sdn Bhd, inked milestone Collaboration Agreements with WinGD and DNV respectively, according to the company's release.

The collaboration agreements between AET, ALAM, and WinGD aim to drive the development of ammonia engines for ammonia dual-fueled vessels, marking a historical milestone as the first of its kind in the world for deep-sea vessels.

This strategic collaboration reinforces the Group’s commitment to finding sustainable and safe transition pathways to zero-emission shipping operations, for MISC Group and the maritime industry’s shipping operations. This Agreement also plays a crucial role in the development and training of mariners to safely manage vessels built with new technologies and ammonia engines.

The collaboration agreement between ALAM and DNV encompasses various domains, including research & development and the enhancement of current syllabuses for training maritime professionals at all levels, geared towards meeting the workforce needs of the low and zero-carbon pathway.

The signing of this Agreement is pivotal in strengthening the education and training framework for the seafaring fraternity in charting a net-zero future for the maritime industry.

Towards accelerating the Group’s long-term strategy of being a green assets and solutions provider in the maritime industry, MISC has seen numerous collaborations being forged with like-minded industry players in the maritime ecosystem. The signed Collaboration Agreement between AET and WinGD further intensifies MISC Group’s commitment to decarbonisation and is a step in the right direction towards MISC’s ambitious long-term plan.

MISC Berhad (MISC or the Group) is a global leader in delivering energy-related maritime solutions and services with more than 50 years of experience in the maritime industry.

AET is a leading global owner and operator of maritime transportation assets and specialised services, committed to moving energy responsibly and eco-efficiently as an advocate of sustainable shipping. Its current diversified fleet of 60+ vessels includes conventional and 11 dual-fuel tankers as well as collaborations on zero-emission vessels.

ALAM is Malaysia’s premier maritime education and training institution for the development of maritime professionals. ALAM is ranked amongst the top maritime education and training institutions in the world and for over 40 years, has trained more than 13,000 maritime professionals through its structured training programmes.

DNV is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.