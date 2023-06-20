2023 June 20 11:42

DP World becomes first port operator in Turkey to use remote-controlled cranes in safety push

DP World Yarimca has become the first port in Turkey to integrate remote-controlled electrified cranes in its operations. The move is part of the terminal’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ safety project which has yielded a significant reduction in workplace accidents with lost time incidents at Yarimca reduced by 50% since 2018, according to the company's release.



It follows from DP World’s 2022 announcement that the end-to-end logistics company reduced risk of injury by 40% across its European portfolio by investing €80 million in key safety practices and equipment upgrades.



Capable of handling the world's longest vessels simultaneously at its two berths, DP World Yarimca is a national leader when it comes to employee safety and wellbeing through its ‘Zero Tolerance’ project. Launched in 2018, the project aims to raise awareness of health and safety measures and increase adherence to the port’s HSSE regulations.



The eight remote-controlled electrified quay cranes and eight remote-controlled electrified gantry cranes were commissioned as part of a world-first pilot project to increase safety at the terminal.



The quay cranes are equipped with collision sensors, which prevent cranes from colliding with each other, and provide an additional layer of protection for terminal employees. Integrating remote-controlled cranes has also reduced the number of pedestrians in the terminal area, which in turn has eased terminal traffic and protected vehicle drivers inside the port.



Another outcome of this project is that all terminal operators – from truck drivers to custom brokers and visitors – wishing to enter the port are required to enrol in an HSSE training programme and are given a certificate upon completion. Taking this approach helps DP World identify and address concerns proactively and significantly reduces th3 risk of injury on-site. Violating the rules of the system results in penalty scores – or even refusal to enter the port.





