2023 June 15 16:23

Cosco Shipping Logistics provides shipping service for UAE's Etihad Rail phase II project

The vessel M.V. AN HAI, under the management of Penavico Changshu, a subsidiary of COSCO SHIPPING Logistics and Supply Chain Management, recently embarked on a voyage to Abu Dhabi, UAE, carrying a full load of equipment and materials for the UAE Etihad Rail project, according to the company's release.

The UAE Etihad Rail Phase II project is a significant part of the UAE National Rail Network, which, upon completion and commissioning, will connect the primary industrial, manufacturing, and logistics centers, densely populated areas, and important ports of the UAE. It will serve as the primary transportation route of transportation across the five Emirates, contributing to the economic development and people's livelihood of the country and benefiting the local community.

The shipment comprises Shaanxi Automobile Group-manufactured dump trucks and quintuplet flat cars produced by CRRC, which play a vital role in the UAE National Rail Network. The railway project is in its final phase, and the consignment must be delivered to the Port of Abu Dhabi within the stipulated timeline.

To ensure seamless shipment, the project team promptly submitted the necessary documentation to the port authority for review upon the ship's arrival. They efficiently implemented requisite safety protocols, successfully completed the sailing assessment, and assured the ship's timely departure from the port, thereby ensuring steady project progression.