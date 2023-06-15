2023 June 15 10:28

FESCO forecasts 17-pct increase of container shipping between Russia and India to 89 thousand TEU in 2023

The group transports cargo between Vladivostok and Asian ports involving more than 30 vessels

FESCO Transportation Group forecasts the increase of container transportation between Russia and India to 89 thousand TEU (in 2022 — 76 thousand TEU), German Maslov, Vice-President, Linear & Logistics Division of FESCO, said at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2023), according to the group’s press release.

According to German Maslov, the key cargoes imported to Russia are ceramics and cereal, exported to India – construction materials, inorganic chemical products, paper.

The group transports cargo between the port of Vladivostok and Asian ports involving more than 30 vessels. “We have opened a regular line between India and St. Petersburg, we successfully ship cargo to the Indian port of Mundra. In a month, we are going to open a direct link line from the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk and the port of Nava-Sheva, and back” German Maslov said.

FESCO expands the geography of its Deep Sea container services with the launching of FESCO Indian Line between the ports of India and Novorossiysk. “India is actively developing seaborne cargo transportation and considers the ports of Russia’s Far East as one of the most promising directions,” said German Maslov.

When speaking about the reasonability of using the Northern Sea Route (NSR), German Maslov reminded that FESCO had been successfully transporting cargo through the Northern Sea Route to the Far East for two years. “Our partners do not need to worry about the safety of cargo on the NSR. We have a great potential, we are building bridges between commercial companies in different countries,” said FESCO Vice President.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 135,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers more than 30 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.